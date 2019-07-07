Car fire at former ski village being treated as arson
A car fire at the former site of Sheffield’s ski village is being treated as arson.
By Alana Roberts
Sunday, 07 July, 2019, 20:02
Firefighters were called out to a car fire at the site on Vale Road just after 9am this morning after receiving calls from two concerned members of the public.
Police were called shortly afterwards.
One fire engine was sent out to the blaze, and firefighters left the scene at 9.44am.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “The incident is being treated as arson. Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 299 of July 7.”