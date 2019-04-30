Car crashes into front of Rotherham town centre takeaway

A car has crashed into the front window of a takeaway in Rotherham town centre.

Emergency services were called to Wellgate, Rotherham, at around 2.40pm on Tuesday after a car crashed into the front of the Mama's Kitchen takeaway.

Wellgate, Rotherham. Picture: Google

Police said it believed only one car was involved in the incident but there are no details of any injuries as yet.

Firefighters remain at the scene.

More to follow.