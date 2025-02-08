A police chase through Sheffield ended with a car crashing into a building.

Three men were arrested following the pursuit in the Richmond area of the city, over alleged offences including robbery and threats to kill.

The arrests follow what police said had been a series of reported robberies, thefts and burglaries in Sheffield.

Three men have been arrested after a police chase through Richmond, Sheffield, ended with the car being pursued crashing into a building. File photo. | National World

Officers from Sheffield South East Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) gave chase after spotting a suspected stolen vehicle in Richmond on Tuesday, February 4, just after 8pm.

Following a short pursuit, the car which was being pursued crashed into a building and the driver and passengers attempted to flee on foot but were quickly caught.

Police said James Maughan, aged 32, of Erskine Crescent, Sheffield, has been charged with robbery, burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, and three counts of theft from a motor vehicle.

He appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Thursday, February 6 and was remanded into custody to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on March 6.

A 19-year-old was arrested on suspicion of robbery, burglary and dangerous driving, and another man, aged 36, was arrested on suspicion of robbery, harassment, assault, threats to kills, criminal damage, theft and affray.

Both men were bailed in relation to this investigation but they were wanted on recall to prison for other matters and are now in custody, police said.

On the same day as the police chase, officers made another arrest following a reported burglary in Kelham Island in November.

Kevin Lynch, aged 56, of Pitsmoor Road, Sheffield, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Thursday, February 6 and was charged with burglary and possession of a knife/bladed article.

He was remanded to appear at the same court on Friday, February 14.