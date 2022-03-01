Sheffield Crown Court heard how 84-year-old Donald Wood, of Roundacre, near Wilthorpe, Barnsley, was found guilty in his absence by a jury of three counts of sending a letter with intent to cause distress or anxiety relating to three Labour MPs.

Judge Jeremy Richardson QC previously told how Wood failed to attend an application hearing on February 14 to consider adjourning his case after claims that he needed to attend to his indisposed mother-in-law in Morocco.

But when Wood failed to attend court and the application was refused it was learned he had already left the UK on February 11 for Morocco but a warrant for his arrest was issued and he was found in Barnsley, on February 28, by police and detained.

Pictured is Donald Wood, aged 83, of Roundacre, in Barnsley, who has been found guilty after a Sheffield Crown Court trial of three counts of sending a letter with intent to cause distress or anxiety relating to three MPs.

Judge Richardson told Wood who appeared via a video link at Sheffield Crown Court on March 1: “You did not attend your trial or your application to adjourn the trial.

"You have been convicted in your absence by a jury and the case is set down for sentence.”

The court heard Wood had sent threatening letters to three MPs including Dan Jarvis for Barnsley Central, John Healey for Wentworth and Dearne and Stephanie Peacock for Barnsley East.

Wood said: “Can I just say what happened in the last few days. I apologise for the inconvenience. I was in a difficult situation in a personal way and things did go a bit awry.”

Judge Richardson who had scheduled Wood’s sentencing for April 5 brought his case forward to a hearing on March 28 at Doncaster Crown Court for further consideration.

The three MPs jointly stated: “We welcome the court’s verdict and are grateful to South Yorkshire Police for treating this matter with the seriousness it deserved.

“Whilst we welcome scrutiny and robust debate, there is no place whatsoever for intimidation and death threats. It is totally unacceptable that anyone, including Members of Parliament and especially their staff, should be subject to abuse or intimidation whilst going about their work.