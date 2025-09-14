Cannabis worth £430,000 seized in Sheffield as cops wage war on city drug gangs

Cannabis worth £430,000 has been seized in Sheffield as police wage war on city drug gangs.

Officers have swooped on drug dens in the north east of the city over recent weeks.

Police officers in Sheffield have seized cannabis worth £430,000 over recent weeks | SYP

A raid in Firth Park Road led to 130 cannabis plants with an estimated street value of £130,000 being recovered.

Two raids in Limpsfield Road resulted in officers seizing 300 cannabis plants worth an estimated £300,000.

And a further two raids led to a stolen bike being recovered as well as quantities of Class A and Class B drugs.

Police Sergeant Matt Cook said: “Many people associate cannabis with low-level criminality, but that couldn't be further from the truth.

“The production and sale of the drug is quite often linked to serious and organised crime and typically goes towards funding the activity of dangerous criminals.

“If you think cannabis is being grown in a property near to where you live, it's important that you tell us.

“As these recent results show, we're constantly gathering and acting on intelligence as part of our daily proactive policing and the information you provide us with could be the launchpad for removing dangerous people from our streets.

“We do understand that not everyone wants to speak directly to police. If this is you, please know you can report completely anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers. You can do this by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website.

“Your details will not be taken and no one will know you have contacted them.”

South Yorkshire Police added: “You can help our fight against drugs if you know the signs to look out for.

“Clues a cannabis farm could be being operated close to where you live include:

A powerful and sickly aroma coming from a property

Frequent visitors to a home at all times of the day

Noise that sounds like it's being generated by fans

Unusual adaptations such as lots of wiring coming from a building

“You can report information directly to us by calling 101 or reporting online here: Report | South Yorkshire Police”