Cannabis stash seized from South Yorkshire property
Police have seized a quantity of cannabis from a South Yorkshire property, after receiving a tip-off from a member of the public.
By Sarah Marshall
Saturday, 06 July, 2019, 13:05
Officers executed a warrant at a property in Rawmarsh, Rotherham yesterday.
A spokesman for the Rotherham Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “Thanks to information received from members of the local community, a drugs warrant was executed by NHP Officers at a premises in Rawmarsh.
“A quantity of class B drugs were seized.”
The warrant was executed as part of the force’s Operation Duxford.