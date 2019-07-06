Cannabis stash seized from South Yorkshire property

Police have seized a quantity of cannabis from a South Yorkshire property, after receiving a tip-off from a member of the public.

By Sarah Marshall
Saturday, 06 July, 2019, 13:05

Officers executed a warrant at a property in Rawmarsh, Rotherham yesterday.

A spokesman for the Rotherham Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “Thanks to information received from members of the local community, a drugs warrant was executed by NHP Officers at a premises in Rawmarsh.

Police seized this stash of cannabis from a property in Rawmarsh, Rotherham yesterday (Friday, July 5)

“A quantity of class B drugs were seized.”

The warrant was executed as part of the force’s Operation Duxford.