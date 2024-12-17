A crackdown on cannabis farms in Rotherham resulted in the seizure of cannabis plants worth £1m.

The ‘week of action’ also resulted in a number of arrests by officers from South Yorkshire Police.

Following the gathering of local intelligence, officers from all three Rotherham Neighbourhood Policing Teams, as well as members of the district’s ‘Fortify’ team, executed 12 search warrants.

Notable raids included a factory containing 170 plants on Fitzwilliam Road, Eastwood, and a farm worth £150,000 in Herringthorpe Valley Road, Herringthorpe.

Rotherham Central NPT Inspector, John Crapper, said: “These results are part of Operation Grow – our ongoing work to tackle cannabis grows in Rotherham. Drugs have no place in our communities and cannabis farms can significantly impact the quality of life for residents and businesses.

“These grows are often linked to organised crime and the exploitation of vulnerable people who are forced to mind the farms on behalf of gangs. As part of this operation, we have gained valuable intelligence about those facilitating these enterprises.”

In total, approximately 1,000 cannabis plants, each worth £1,000, were discovered.

During the operation last week, 10 people were arrested for a range of offences, including the cultivation of cannabis, immigration offences and abstracting electricity.

Insp Crapper added: “I would urge the public to report any concerns to us. Remember to look out for the signs that a property is potentially being used for illegal activity.”

Some of the signs that a property is being used for growing cannabis include:

Heavy smell of cannabis

Windows blacked out

Excessive condensation on windows

Blocked letterbox

Heavy use of anti-odour devices

Visitors at unusual hours; only staying for a short period of time

Signs of a property not being lived in – bins not being put out, garden not maintained etc.