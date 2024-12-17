Cannabis plants worth £1m seized by South Yorkshire Police in week of raids in Rotherham
The ‘week of action’ also resulted in a number of arrests by officers from South Yorkshire Police.
Following the gathering of local intelligence, officers from all three Rotherham Neighbourhood Policing Teams, as well as members of the district’s ‘Fortify’ team, executed 12 search warrants.
Notable raids included a factory containing 170 plants on Fitzwilliam Road, Eastwood, and a farm worth £150,000 in Herringthorpe Valley Road, Herringthorpe.
Rotherham Central NPT Inspector, John Crapper, said: “These results are part of Operation Grow – our ongoing work to tackle cannabis grows in Rotherham. Drugs have no place in our communities and cannabis farms can significantly impact the quality of life for residents and businesses.
“These grows are often linked to organised crime and the exploitation of vulnerable people who are forced to mind the farms on behalf of gangs. As part of this operation, we have gained valuable intelligence about those facilitating these enterprises.”
In total, approximately 1,000 cannabis plants, each worth £1,000, were discovered.
During the operation last week, 10 people were arrested for a range of offences, including the cultivation of cannabis, immigration offences and abstracting electricity.
Insp Crapper added: “I would urge the public to report any concerns to us. Remember to look out for the signs that a property is potentially being used for illegal activity.”
Some of the signs that a property is being used for growing cannabis include:
- Heavy smell of cannabis
- Windows blacked out
- Excessive condensation on windows
- Blocked letterbox
- Heavy use of anti-odour devices
- Visitors at unusual hours; only staying for a short period of time
- Signs of a property not being lived in – bins not being put out, garden not maintained etc.