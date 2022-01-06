Cannabis plants seized in police drugs raid drama on Sheffield estate

Around 100 cannabis plants have been seized after police raided a house in Sheffield.

By David Kessen
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 8:18 am

Officers from the Sheffield North East neighbourhood policing team raided the property in Firth Park on Tuesday morning.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said the team had started 2022 as they mean to go on with a drugs warrant executed.

A man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police seized 100 cannabis plants in a raid on a house in Firth Park, Sheffield

Anyone with information about drugs in their community can contact police on 101 or ring Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Read More

Read More
Drug deaths in Sheffield and South Yorkshire 'highest since records began'
Police seized 100 cannabis plants in a raid on a house in Firth Park, Sheffield
Police seized 100 cannabis plants in a raid on a house in Firth Park, Sheffield