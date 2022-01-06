Cannabis plants seized in police drugs raid drama on Sheffield estate
Around 100 cannabis plants have been seized after police raided a house in Sheffield.
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 8:18 am
Officers from the Sheffield North East neighbourhood policing team raided the property in Firth Park on Tuesday morning.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said the team had started 2022 as they mean to go on with a drugs warrant executed.
A man has been arrested in connection with the incident.
Anyone with information about drugs in their community can contact police on 101 or ring Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.