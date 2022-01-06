Officers from the Sheffield North East neighbourhood policing team raided the property in Firth Park on Tuesday morning.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said the team had started 2022 as they mean to go on with a drugs warrant executed.

A man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Police seized 100 cannabis plants in a raid on a house in Firth Park, Sheffield

Anyone with information about drugs in their community can contact police on 101 or ring Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

