Cannabis farms worth £300,000 uncovered in Wincobank police raids

By Ciara Healy
Published 27th Aug 2025, 11:48 BST
A man has been charged after police uncovered multiple cannabis farms in the Wincobank area.

Police have seized plants worth an estimated £300,000 after discovering multiple cannabis farms in Wincobank.

Officers from the Ecclesfield and Shiregreen Neighbourhood Policing Team carried out raids yesterday (August 26) at several addresses in the area.

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene.

He has since been charged and remanded in custody, and is due to appear before magistrates today.

Police said the discovery represents a significant blow to organised crime in the community.

A spokesperson for the team said: “This form of organised crime devastates communities.

“If you have any information, please get in touch via 101, report online, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.”

