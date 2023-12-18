Police are trying to track down those behind the illegal operation

A cannabis farm worth £800,000 was found in an abandoned nightclub in Doncaster

A huge cannabis factory worth around £800,000 has been discovered in an abandoned Doncaster nightclub. Officers were alerted to the drug den in premises on Silver Street on December 14.

A cannabis farm worth £800,000 was found in an abandoned nightclub in Doncaster

There were around 800 cannabis plants spread across six rooms, with reports that the electricity inside the venue had been tampered with.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is thought people had been living inside the property where the cannabis was being grown, with evidence of fresh food, cooking utensils and general living arrangements.

It was also reported that two men were seen exiting the building after using wire to climb down from a first-floor window. An investigation has been launched and enquiries are ongoing.

Inspector Lisa Bird, of Doncaster Central neighbourhood policing team, said: "This was a sophisticated and significant set up with cannabis plants at varying stages of growth discovered in various rooms of the establishment.

"Some people might think cannabis is a harmless drug, but its links to organised crime has been proven. Organised crime groups (OCGs) bring misery to communities with increased violence, use of weapons and drugs supply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It leads to vulnerable people being exploited to look after the cannabis grows and there is evidence of that happening in this particular case.

"We want people to feel safe in their homes and wiping out cannabis grows will help us to do that and clear out organised crime groups from our local communities."