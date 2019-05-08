Cannabis farm discovered in Rotherham house

A cannabis farm has been found by police officers in a house in Rotherham.

Officers discovered the drug den during a raid on Green Lane, Rawmarsh, and made on arrest.

A cannabis farm was found during a police raid in Rawmarsh, Rotherham

South Yorkshire Police said officers found five rooms full of cannabis plants at various stages of growth.

