Less than 30 minutes after receiving a 999 call, police officers managed to arrest a man and shut down a cannabis farm.

South Yorkshire Police were called to Manchester Road in Stocksbridge at 12.50am on Sunday (October 26) following reports of cannabis plants being moved from a vehicle into a property.

Officers arrived on the scene within 15 minutes and, after entering a home on the street, arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.

A search of the property uncovered a number of knives, which officers removed from the home.

Alongside weapons, the search also revealed around 86 cannabis plants hidden in the roof and basement.

Following this discovery, the man was arrested on suspicion of production, or being concerned in the production of cannabis.

He has since been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

The setup, which would have had an estimated street value of £86,000 if fully grown, was dismantled by officers at the scene.

The seized drugs will now be destroyed.

Acting Police Sergeant Chris Shepherd, whose team covers the area, said: "Cannabis farms pose a significant risk to the property they are grown in and the people who live nearby.

“They are a significant fire risk as the electrical mains are often bypassed in an attempt to hide the criminality going on inside.

“We know that the production of cannabis also has a direct link to organised crime groups who can bring violence and misery to our streets. It is far from a harmless drug.

"On this occasion, a number of knives were found inside the address where the cannabis was being grown; but they will never make their way onto our streets thanks to the quick response of officers in the early hours of Sunday."

Police are urging residents to report any signs of cannabis cultivation nearby, such as unusual visitors, strong sweet smells, or excessive condensation on windows.

Information can be reported online via South Yorkshire Police or by calling 101.

Always dial 999 if a crime is in progress or life is at risk.