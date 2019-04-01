Cannabis farm busted in Sheffield suburb

Police have uncovered a cannabis farm with more than 300 plants in a Sheffield suburb.

South Yorkshire Police said officers raided a property in Wincobank this morning after securing a drugs warrant.

The force said more than 300 cannabis plants were recovered and a 23-year-old man was helping with their investigation.

