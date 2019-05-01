Cannabis factory set up in Sheffield bursts into flames

A cannabis factory went up in flames at a Sheffield home.

Firefighters said they were called to a ’domestic property’ on Earl Marshal Road, Fir Vale, at around 2pm on Tuesday.

Crews from Elm Lane, Sheffield Central and Rivelin fire stations spent around two hours at the scene.

South Yorkshire Police said its officers attended the incident and the property ‘turned out to be a cannabis factory’.

It added one person was arrested but released without charge.

Earl Marshal Road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident and bus services had to be diverted.