The gathering, which is organised by Our Bodies Our Streets will take place at Devonshire Green on Sunday, September 26, from 6pm as they demand change to end violence against women.

Ms Nessa had been walking to meet a friend at a pub near her home when she was fatally attacked in Cator Park, Kidbrooke in south-east London.

Police believe the 28-year-old was murdered in a park during a five-minute walk from her home to the pub where she was scheduled to meet a friend on the evening of September 17.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM â€“ SEPTEMBER 24: A photograph of Sabina Nessa displayed at a vigil in Pegler Square on September 24, 2021 in London, England. Sabina Nessa, a 28-year-old primary school teacher, was found dead in Cator Park in Kidbrooke, south-east London by a member of the public on Saturday 18 September. She was on her way to meet someone and just five minutes from home. Police have arrested a 38-year-old man in connection with the killing. (Photo by Rob Pinney/Getty Images)

Her body was discovered the next day by a member of the public, hidden beneath a pile of leaves, according to reports.

Two men were separately arrested on suspicion of her murder, but were later released pending further investigation.

The Metropolitan Police are still looking for a third man who was seen near where Ms Nessa's was killed on the night she died.

Her death comes after public outrage and protests over the kidnapping and murder of Sarah Everard, a 33-year-old marketing executive, as she walked home alone in south London in March.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM â€“ SEPTEMBER 24: A man lights a candle as well-wishers gather in Pegler Square for a candlelight vigil for teacher Sabina Nessa on September 24, 2021 in London, England. Sabina Nessa, a 28-year-old primary school teacher, was found dead in Cator Park in Kidbrooke, south-east London by a member of the public on Saturday 18 September. She was on her way to meet someone and just five minutes from home. Police have arrested a 38-year-old man in connection with the killing. (Photo by Rob Pinney/Getty Images)

Our Bodies Our Streets said: "We demand change. Violence against women, girls and marginalised gender groups is systemic and we need a whole-system approach to both tackle and prevent it.

"It is not a women's issue, it is a men's issue and a societal issue. Our anguish over these tragedies will not be in vain."

Hundreds of mourners gathered in Pegler Square last night for an emotional candlelit vigil in memory of Sabina, who was described as "amazing, caring, and beautiful," as the police hunt for her killer entered its second week.

Family members wiped away tears as they spoke movingly about the impact of the murder, while detectives renewed their appeal for information about a man captured on CCTV near the time and location of her death last Friday.