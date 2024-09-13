Campo Lane: ‘Verbally abusive’ man sees emergency services return to Sheffield street near cathedral

By Kirsty Hamilton, Sarah Marshall
Published 13th Sep 2024, 12:55 BST
Police were called to a disturbance at an address near Sheffield Cathedral this morning.

South Yorkshire Police were called today, Friday, September 13, at 9.05am to reports of a disturbance at premises on Campo Lane.

It is reported that a man was being verbally abusive.

South Yorkshire Police was called to reports of a 'verbally abusive' man on Campo Lane, Sheffield, on the morning of Friday, September 13.placeholder image
South Yorkshire Police was called to reports of a 'verbally abusive' man on Campo Lane, Sheffield, on the morning of Friday, September 13. | National World

A spokesperson added: “Officers attended and the man left the scene without any incidents.”

Pictured at the scene was a police vehicle, and a first responder ambulance in attendance.

It comes just 48 hours after two ambulances and a police car were pictured on the same street following reports of a ‘medical emergency’.

