Campo Lane: ‘Verbally abusive’ man sees emergency services return to Sheffield street near cathedral
Police were called to a disturbance at an address near Sheffield Cathedral this morning.
South Yorkshire Police were called today, Friday, September 13, at 9.05am to reports of a disturbance at premises on Campo Lane.
It is reported that a man was being verbally abusive.
A spokesperson added: “Officers attended and the man left the scene without any incidents.”
Pictured at the scene was a police vehicle, and a first responder ambulance in attendance.
It comes just 48 hours after two ambulances and a police car were pictured on the same street following reports of a ‘medical emergency’.