Cambridge Street: Police launch investigation into report of assault in Sheffield city centre
A police investigation was launched into an assault in Sheffield city centre at the weekend.
South Yorkshire Police said officers were deployed to Cambridge Street just after 4pm on Saturday, October 4, to reports of an “altercation”.
The force said it was reported that a man had been assaulted.
He was taken to hospital for assessment and later discharged.
A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and then released with no further action to be taken.