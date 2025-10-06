A police investigation was launched into an assault in Sheffield city centre at the weekend.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police said officers were deployed to Cambridge Street just after 4pm on Saturday, October 4, to reports of an “altercation”.

Police launched an investigation into an assault in Cambridge Street in Sheffield city centre | Police launched an investigation into an assault in Cambridge Street in Sheffield city centre

The force said it was reported that a man had been assaulted.

He was taken to hospital for assessment and later discharged.

A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and then released with no further action to be taken.