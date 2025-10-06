Cambridge Street: Police launch investigation into report of assault in Sheffield city centre

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis

Editor

Published 6th Oct 2025, 12:03 BST
A police investigation was launched into an assault in Sheffield city centre at the weekend.
Sign up to our WhatsApp Channel for the latest across Sheffield
Most Popular

South Yorkshire Police said officers were deployed to Cambridge Street just after 4pm on Saturday, October 4, to reports of an “altercation”.

Police launched an investigation into an assault in Cambridge Street in Sheffield city centreplaceholder image
Police launched an investigation into an assault in Cambridge Street in Sheffield city centre | Police launched an investigation into an assault in Cambridge Street in Sheffield city centre

Sign up for newletters from The Star

The force said it was reported that a man had been assaulted.

He was taken to hospital for assessment and later discharged.

A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and then released with no further action to be taken.

Related topics:Sheffield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice