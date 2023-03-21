News you can trust since 1887
Calls for more investment in neighbourhood policing in South Yorkshire

South Yorkshire Police Federation has backed Labour’s plans to put 13,000 extra police officers back on Britain’s streets in a bid to tackle neighbourhood crime.

By Liam Fitzpatrick
Published 21st Mar 2023, 06:05 GMT

The Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper announced the plans last month, pledging to restore “bobbies on the beat” and put a new focus on neighbourhood policing.

SYPF Chairman Steve Kent has given his backing to the plans, saying that neighbourhood policing had been neglected in recent years, but adding that South Yorkshire Police was making great strides.

Mr Kent said: “In South Yorkshire it was a horror story when we basically got rid of neighbourhood policing 12 years ago. Now it’s back, and we’ve just received outstanding for our neighbourhood policing model, which is an unbelievable piece of work. It’s remarkable for our resources. Now we’ve got forces all over the country coming to the force to ask our advice, which is amazing.”

There are calls for investment in neighbourhood policing in Sheffield
But he added: “What we do need to see is more bums in seats in terms of neighbourhood policing. The model’s there, the structures there, the mechanics are there, but we just need to put some more petrol in and get the resources we need because we’re starting to see results.”

Just one in five people say that they feel police officers are ‘highly visible’ with the days of police playing a role in the community seeming to be a thing of the past.

He said: “Neighbourhood policing is a huge public confidence issue. We hope that will get better now that we’ve got the systems in place. We want local communities to recognise police officers more and more.”