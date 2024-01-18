Callow Drive Gleadless: Sheffield flat raided by police in 'planned operation'
Police have explained why they raided a flat on a Sheffield estate yesterday
Officers went into the block on Callow Drive, Gleadless Valley, on Wednesday, as part of a pre-planned operation, said South Yorkshire Police.
Police cars could be seen around the block while officers carried out the raid.
The force said in a statement: "As part of a planned operation, officers gained entry to a property on Callow Drive in Sheffield, yesterday (January 17), and a cannabis set up was located.
"Enquiries are ongoing. If you have any information which could assist our officers, you can contact us online or by calling 101.
"Please quote incident number 248 of January 17 when you get in touch."