Police have explained why they raided a flat on a Sheffield estate yesterday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have seized drugs after a raid at a block of high rise flats in Sheffield.

Officers went into the block on Callow Drive, Gleadless Valley, on Wednesday, as part of a pre-planned operation, said South Yorkshire Police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police cars could be seen around the block while officers carried out the raid.

Callow Drive. Picture: Google

The force said in a statement: "As part of a planned operation, officers gained entry to a property on Callow Drive in Sheffield, yesterday (January 17), and a cannabis set up was located.

"Enquiries are ongoing. If you have any information which could assist our officers, you can contact us online or by calling 101.