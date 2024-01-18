News you can trust since 1887
Callow Drive Gleadless: Sheffield flat raided by police in 'planned operation'

Police have explained why they raided a flat on a Sheffield estate yesterday

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 18th Jan 2024, 12:06 GMT
Police have seized drugs after a raid at a block of high rise flats in Sheffield.

Officers went into the block on Callow Drive, Gleadless Valley, on Wednesday, as part of a pre-planned operation, said South Yorkshire Police.

Police cars could be seen around the block while officers carried out the raid.

Callow Drive. Picture: GoogleCallow Drive. Picture: Google
Callow Drive. Picture: Google

The force said in a statement: "As part of a planned operation, officers gained entry to a property on Callow Drive in Sheffield, yesterday (January 17), and a cannabis set up was located.

"Enquiries are ongoing. If you have any information which could assist our officers, you can contact us online or by calling 101.

"Please quote incident number 248 of January 17 when you get in touch."

