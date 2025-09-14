Callous thieves conned an OAP out of £6,000 by pretending to be cops.

The Sheffield man, aged in his 80s, was preyed upon by fraudsters after he answered a phone call from a scammer pretending to be a detective from London.

He was told that two people in London had been arrested for attempting to use a credit card in the man's name and to help with the investigation the OAP needed to call 999.

The victim dialled 999 but, unbeknownst to him, he was connected back to the fraudulent caller.

The scammer, posing as a different police officer, told the man to withdraw a large quantity of money to see if the notes were counterfeit.

He did this, and was asked to check the serial numbers of some of the notes.

The fraudsters claimed the notes were counterfeit and that a courier would come to collect the money.

The OAP ended up handing over £6,000.

Cyber Protect Officer, Natalie Garrett said: “The victims often targeted in courier fraud are elderly so please check in with your loved ones who may be vulnerable to this form of fraud.

“Make sure to share the below advice so they are less likely to fall victim to these callous fraudsters.

“In this incident, the fraudsters cunningly manipulated the victim by urging him to call 999 - making it sound like they had the victim's best interests in mind.

“However, scammers have been known to stay on the line after you hang up so when you ring another number you are connected back to the scammers.

“If you do get a call, and need to call your bank or the police to check, make sure you use a different phone or wait 20 to 30 minutes.”

Courier fraud involves victims receiving a phone call from a criminal pretending to be from the police or another official organisation, such as a bank.

The fraudster claims there is an issue with the victim's bank account or requests the victim's help in an ongoing bank or police investigation.

Victims are then asked to withdraw a large sum of money which will be collected by a courier for 'evidence'.

Protecting yourself from Courier Fraud

The police or your bank will never call you to ask you to verify your financial details by phone.

Hang up if you get a call like this.

If you do get a call and need to call your bank back to check, wait five minutes.

Find a number for the bank you know and trust, from the back of your card or a statement.

Fraudsters have been known to stay on the line after you hang up so when you ring your bank back you are connected back to the scammers.

Don’t let a stranger take your bank card from you. You should only ever have to hand it over at your bank

You can find dedicated fraud prevention advice on South Yorkshire Polic’s website - http://www.southyorks.police.uk/.../crime.../fraud.

If you think you have been a victim of a fraud, report it to Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040 or go online to www.actionfraud.police.uk.

You can also contact your bank quickly if you suspect a scam or fraudulent activity on 159.

Find out if you bank is signed up to this initiative here - https://orlo.uk/2Gsso