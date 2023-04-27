'Callous' Sheffield man jailed over Christmas Day robbery in which he subjected lone man to violent beating

A Sheffield criminal who attacked a man in his 60s in his own home on Christmas Day morning, leaving him with head injuries that required hospital treatment, has been sentenced to over a decade behind bars.

Jonathan Ashton, aged 35, who is already serving time for robbery and firearms offences, forced his way into the man’s home in Handsworth at around 10.50am on Christmas Day 2020.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The resident of the property, a man in his 60s, was home alone and answered his rear door after hearing a knock. Ashton made his way into the man’s home and, when the victim tried to challenge him, he violently and repeatedly punched the man around the head and body, before running away.

“The victim suffered head injuries that required hospital treatment.”

He was sentenced to 13-and-a-half years for the robbery during a Sheffield Crown Court hearing on April 25, 2023

Witnesses saw Ashton fleeing and subsequently provided evidence to the police, leading to him being charged with robbery.

Ashton, of HMP Marshgate, Doncaster, pleaded guilty to the offence and was sentenced to 13-and-a-half years in prison – to be served concurrently to his existing jail term – during a Sheffield Crown Court hearing on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

Speaking after Ashton was sentenced, Detective Constable John Briers said: “Ashton’s behaviour was calculated and violent. He went to that property with the intention of stealing and causing harm to whomever got in his way.

“Through examination of CCTV footage in the local area, the support of witnesses who heard the commotion at the victim’s house and saw Ashton fleeing, as well as forensic evidence recovered from the scene, we were able to present a comprehensive case to the court.”

