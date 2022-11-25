The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, jailed 21-year-old Bovic Mupolo for life, to serve a minimum of 18 years, during a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court this morning (Friday, November 25).

Mr Byrne, known affectionately as ‘Coley,’ suffered fatal stab wounds when violence flared at the Gypsy Queen pub in Beighton on Boxing Day 2021, and Mupolo was brought to justice after a jury found him guilty of murdering the popular 26-year-old.

Sending Mupolo, of Fleury Rise, Gleadless, to begin his life sentence, Judge Richardson told him: “This case demonstrates the dangers of individuals carrying knives and then involving themselves in a fight. The temptation to use the knife is so great that it overwhelms the individual. The knife is then used to devastating and often fatal effect. That is what happened here.”

Bovic Mupolo (top left) has been jailed for life for murdering Sheffield dad Macaulay Byrne, (bottom right) on Boxing Day 2021, after violence flared at the Gypsy Queen pub in Beighton

“There can be no doubt, having heard statements from the deceased’s family that he was much loved and his family have been devastated by his death, and the circumstances of his death.”

During the course of the trial, prosecuting barrister, John Harrison KC, described how after inflicting the fatal wounds on Mr Byrne, callous Mupolo left him bleeding to death and continued partying, stopping off at venues including The Mason Arms, in Wickersley, Rotherham, and the Crystal Bar and Viper Rooms, on Carver Street, Sheffield.

Jurors, who returned a guilty verdict Thursday, November 24, were told that Mupolo and Mr Byrne had been involved in a fight at the pub that spilled into the car park. Coley suffered four stab wounds, with two of them eventually proving fatal. After staggering back into the pub after the attack, he bled out behind the bar before he was taken by ambulance to Sheffield’s Northern General Hospital where he tragically died a short time later.

Mupolo’s friend, Layton Morris, of Sidney Street, Rotherham, was accused of helping him escape, but he was found not guilty of assisting an offender.

Jurors found Bovic Mupolo, aged 21, guilty of Macaulay Byrne's murder on Thursday, November 24, 2022, following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court

Mr Morris stated that they had been subjected to racist threats so they had left the pub and he had not known there had been a stabbing.

Mupolo had claimed the ‘fight’ with Mr Byrne started after he had heard a group say some racial remarks and that someone had said under their breath, ‘what are these black b******s doing here?’.

But following Mupolo’s conviction for murder, Mr Byrne’s mother Michelle told The Star: “The worst trauma of all is having my son branded a racist and he was not a racist.

