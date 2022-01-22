Callom Taylor found by police after manhunt over Sheffield stabbing

A man wanted by the police over a stabbing on a Sheffield estate has been tracked down.

By Claire Lewis
Saturday, 22nd January 2022, 6:02 am

Callom Taylor, aged 19, was circulated as wanted by South Yorkshire Police on Thursday, January 20 as part of an investigation into a stabbing in Gleadless and three other violence incidents in recent weeks.

South Yorkshire Police said a man was stabbed outside a block of flats on Blackstock Road, Gleadless, just before 6pm on Wednesday, January 19.

Callom Taylor has been arrested over a stabbing in Gleadless, Sheffield

Taylor was located last night, the force has revealed.

