Blackstock Road in Gleadless was sealed off by police, with a number of officers at the scene, this morning, Monday, September 20.

Police said that emergency services were called to Plowright Drive at around 8.17am following reports that a car had left the road.

A police spokeswoman said the driver had been taken to hospital but that her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police on Blackstock Road in Gleadless, Sheffield (pic: Jennifer Jones)