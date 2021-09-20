Busy Sheffield road cordoned off by police on city estate after car comes off road
A busy road in Sheffield has today been cordoned off by the police after a car came off the road.
Monday, 20th September 2021, 5:41 pm
Blackstock Road in Gleadless was sealed off by police, with a number of officers at the scene, this morning, Monday, September 20.
Police said that emergency services were called to Plowright Drive at around 8.17am following reports that a car had left the road.
A police spokeswoman said the driver had been taken to hospital but that her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
