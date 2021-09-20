Blackstock Road in Gleadless has been shut, with a number of police officers at the scene and a significant amount of tape sealing off the area.

A witness said there was also a digger at the scene this morning, Monday, September 20.

The nature of the incident is not known at this stage.

Police on Blackstock Road in Gleadless, Sheffield (pic: Jennifer Jones)

The Star has contacted South Yorkshire Police and we will bring you more information as we have it.