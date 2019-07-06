Busy Sheffield road closed due to police incident
A busy Sheffield road is currently closed due to a police incident.
Attercliffe Road, just after the junction with Staniforth Road, is taped off by police.
Witnesses say there are around four police cars at the scene.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Traffic can only turn right onto Staniforth Road from Attercliffe Road, and turn left off Staniforth Road onto Attercliffe Road.”
The force refused to give any further details at this time.
First South Yorkshire said that the 208, X1 and X10 outbound bus services are diverting via Saville Street and Newhall Road away from Attercliffe common due to the incident.
However the 52a and inbound services are unaffected.
More to follow.