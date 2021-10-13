Busy Sheffield road blocked after rush hour collision

A busy road in Sheffield has been blocked this morning following a collision, forcing buses to divert away from the crash scene.

By Rahmah Ghazali
Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 10:15 am

Bus company First South Yorkshire said its 56 Service had to be re-routed after a collision blocked the junction of London Road and Boston Street for its outbound services.

The services diverted via London Road and Sharrow Lane.

Police said they were called at 8.08am to reports of a single-vehicle collision on London Road.

No serious injuries were reported and the traffic has returned to normal.

