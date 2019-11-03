Busy Doncaster road was closed for seven hours after crash involving two vehicles and pedestrian

Melton Road in Sprotbrough, Doncaster (pic: Google)

Police were called to Melton Road in Doncaster at around 4pm yesterday to ‘reports of a collision involving two cars and a pedestrian’.

The road remained closed until just after 11pm.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said further details about the collision could not be released at this time, adding that an update is expected later today.

Doncaster Council said at 6pm yesterday that Sprotbrough Road had been closed from the Ivanhoe pub at the top of Melton Road, up to KFC, and was likely to remain shut for the ‘majority of the evening’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It later tweeted to say the closure was now in place from Newton Lane and Allendale Gardens to Spring Lane, near the Ivanhoe.

Stagecoach Yorkshire said the number 49 from Doncaster to Sprotbrough had been suspended due to the closure.