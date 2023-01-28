This secret drugs farm has been uncovered by police in a raid on a house on a Sheffield residential estate.

South Yorkshire Police found what they described as a ‘large cannabis factory’ during a day of action which they carried out this week around Page Hall and Shirecliffe.

Officers from the Page Hall policing team, with help from officers from the Burngreave neighbourhood policing team, found the drugs in a raid on a house at Busk Meadow, going into the building with a search warrant.

A spokesman said: “A large cannabis factory was discovered with quite an advanced cultivation set up. The plants were very mature and just about ready to be harvested. Someone is not going to be happy. We were.

“All plants and associated growing equipment were seized and will be destroyed. Whilst dismantling the set up Officers received more valuable intel about other set-up’s in the area.”