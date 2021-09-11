Buses stop calling at Sheffield estate 'until further notice' after coming under attack
Buses have stopped serving an estate in Sheffield ‘until further’ notice after vehicles came under attack from children.
Saturday, 11th September 2021, 3:46 pm
Travel South Yorkshire announced today, Saturday, October 11, at around 3pm, that First’s number 9 buses were not calling at the Littledale estate in Darnall due to anti-social behaviour from children there who had been throwing objects and kicking vehicles.
It is not the first time buses in Sheffield have been rerouted due to anti-social behaviour, with a ‘Trojan Bus’ operation having previously been used to catch the offenders.
