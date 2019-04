Bus services are being diverted in Doncaster this afternoon, following a ‘serious’ collision.

The collision took place in Brecks Lane, Kirk Sandall earlier today.

First Buses have described the collision as ‘serious’.

A spokesman said on Twitter: “84 84a 84b services unable to operate via Brecks lane inbound due to a serious RTC, outbound services unaffected.”

South Yorkshire Police have been contacted for more information.