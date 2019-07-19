Bus window 'smashed with sledgehammer' on major Sheffield Road
A bus has had its window smashed with a sledgehammer on a major Sheffield road.
The incident happened shortly after 3pm on London Road near Sheffield city centre.
A car is reported to have pulled in front of the bus before its occupants got out and attacked its front window with a sledgehammer.
They then broke into the bus, stole its fire extinguisher and continued to attack the window with it.
A video shared online shows the car driving away as one of its occupants attacks its side windows with the hammer.
The vehicle used is believed to be a black people carrier, possibly a Chrysler.
Earlier, a man was reported to have crashed his car into several other vehicles on Abbeydale Road before getting out and brandishing a hammer.
Other reports say a car has been seen driving ‘erratically’ on nearby Boston Street, including travelling on the wring side of the road.
And earlier this afternoon, a bus was attacked on Attercliffe Road in Attercliffe.
In a statement about the Attercliffe incident, South Yorkshire Police said: “Shortly after 1pm this afternoon (19 July), officers were called to Attercliffe Road following reports that a man had caused criminal damage to a bus.
“Nobody was injured during the incident and enquiries are now ongoing to identify and trace the man involved.”
It is understood that police are treating the incidents as linked.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said the force’s tasking team were currently looking for the vehicle and its occupants as a matter of urgency.