Bus window 'smashed with sledgehammer' on major Sheffield Road

A bus has had its window smashed with a sledgehammer on a major Sheffield road.

By Dan Hayes
Friday, 19 July, 2019, 17:08

The incident happened shortly after 3pm on London Road near Sheffield city centre.

A car is reported to have pulled in front of the bus before its occupants got out and attacked its front window with a sledgehammer.

A bus has been attacked with a hammer on London Road.

They then broke into the bus, stole its fire extinguisher and continued to attack the window with it.

A video shared online shows the car driving away as one of its occupants attacks its side windows with the hammer.

The vehicle used is believed to be a black people carrier, possibly a Chrysler.

Earlier, a man was reported to have crashed his car into several other vehicles on Abbeydale Road before getting out and brandishing a hammer.

Other reports say a car has been seen driving ‘erratically’ on nearby Boston Street, including travelling on the wring side of the road.

And earlier this afternoon, a bus was attacked on Attercliffe Road in Attercliffe.

In a statement about the Attercliffe incident, South Yorkshire Police said: “Shortly after 1pm this afternoon (19 July), officers were called to Attercliffe Road following reports that a man had caused criminal damage to a bus.

“Nobody was injured during the incident and enquiries are now ongoing to identify and trace the man involved.”

It is understood that police are treating the incidents as linked.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said the force’s tasking team were currently looking for the vehicle and its occupants as a matter of urgency.