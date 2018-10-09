Bus services to be diverted in Sheffield

Bus services in Sheffield will be diverted while roadworks are carried out.

Roadworks will be carried out on weeknights between 7pm and 6am on Barnsley Road, Sheffield Lane Top, until Monday, October 15.

Barnsley Road is closed between Lane Top and the service road on Barnsley Road adjacent to the old turning circle.

READ MORE: How to claim compensation for cancellations after train derails at Sheffield railway station

As a result, buses on service 1A, are to operate as follows:

Towards Chapeltown and High Green, services will operate as normal to Lane Top crossroads, then right onto Hatfield House Lane, left onto Sicey Avenue, left onto Nethershire Lane, left onto Hartley Brook Road and then right onto Barnsley Road / High Greave and then as normal.

READ MORE: Emergency gas repairs causing delays in Sheffield suburb

Towards City and Herdings, services will operate as normal to crossroads at High Greave, then left onto Hartley Brook Road, right onto Nethershire Lane, right onto Sicey Avenue, right at crossroads onto Hatfield House Lane, left onto Barnsley Road and then as normal.

Services on Mansfield Road, between Pit Lane and Woodhouse Road will also be affected on Wednesday, October 10 and Thursday, October 11.

Works will be carried out overnight between 7pm and 7am and servics will run as follows:

Service 8 – Normal to Manor Top then via gyratory (ASDA), left onto Ridgeway Road, left onto Hollinsend Road, right onto Jaunty Lane and then as normal. Same in reverse to Manor Top.

READ MORE: Man on child’s scooter hunted after knifepoint raid at charity shop in Rotherham

Service 41 and 120 – Normal to Manor Top then via gyratory (ASDA), left onto Ridgeway Road, left onto Hollinsend Road to the traffic lights, right onto Mansfield Road and then as normal. Same in reverse to Manor Top.

Service 73 and 74 – Normal to Manor Top then via gyratory (ASDA), left onto Ridgeway Road, left onto Hollinsend Road to the traffic lights, straight across onto Hollybank Road, left onto Normanton Hill, right onto Richmond Road and then as normal. Same in reverse to Manor Top.

Service 216 – Normal to Manor Top then via gyratory (ASDA), left onto Ridgeway Road, left on Hollinsend Road to the traffic lights straight across onto Hollybank Road, left onto Normanton Hill, right onto Richmond Road and then as normal.

There will be no service at stops between Mansfield Road fire station and Intake Co-op, and also along Woodhouse Road from Normanton Hill top.