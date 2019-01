A number of bus services are being diverted in Sheffield this evening due to an ‘incident’.

Travel South Yorkshire said First services 3, 3A and 83 were all diverting via Pitsmoor Road and will continute to do so until the end of service.

READ MORE: Can you help police find missing Sheffield teenager Pamela?

The Star has contacted Travel South Yorkshire for more information and is awaiting a response.

More to follow.