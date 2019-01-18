Burnt out BMW car seized by detectives investigating fatal shooting of Doncaster boxer

Detectives investigating the fatal shooting of a promising Doncaster boxer have recovered a burnt out car they believe was used by his killers.

Tom Bell, 21, was shot while in The Maple Tree pub, on the Woodfield Plantation estate, Balby, at around 9pm on Thursday, January 17.

Floral tributes at the Maple Tree Pub in Balby. Picture: Chris Etchells.

He was taken to hospital but died shortly after.

Det Chief Insp Steve Handley said a white BMW 1 Series was found just off White Cross Lane, Doncaster, near the M18 motorway, earlier today.

He said: “Earlier today we found a burnt out white BMW 1 Series just off White Cross Lane in Doncaster. The car has since been recovered and forensic work is now underway, however we do believe that this vehicle was involved in the incident and used by the offenders.

“We need to piece together the vehicle’s movements before 8.45pm last night and I’m asking anyone who saw a car matching that description in the area to contact us.”

Det Chief Insp Handley called for anyone who was near the pub or estate around the time of the shooting and has any dash cam footage to get in touch.

He said: “In particular, I’m keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage which shows the car. There are a number of businesses near to the pub and housing estates and many people would have no doubt been leaving work and travelling home earlier that evening – do you have dashcam footage of your car, did you see anything?

“There may also have been a number of taxis in the area and drivers could have footage which could assist with enquiries. If you have any footage, please contact us – we need to establish where this vehicle has been so we can identify and detain those involved.

“I fully appreciate that this incident has shocked both the local and wider community however I’d like to confirm that we are treating this incident as targeted and believe those involved were known to each other.

“Officers will remain in the area this evening and into tomorrow. If you have any information that could assist the investigation, please call either 101, quoting incident number 796 of January 17 or speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

The pub remains closed and cordoned off as the investigation continues.

A further cordon has also been set up on land just off White Cross Lane, where the BMW was found.