South Yorkshire Police is appealing for information, witnesses and footage as officers investigate a collision in Sheffield.

It is reported that the owner of a blue Volvo V40 was informed around 4.14pm on Monday, September 16 that his vehicle had been involved in a collision.

The Volvo, which was parked on the left-hand side of Rutland Road, near the junction with Cooks Wood Road, collided with a metal pole after allegedly being hit by another vehicle.

Various enquiries have been undertaken to investigate this incident, and officers are now appealing for anyone with information about this reported collision or anyone who witnessed it to get in touch.

They are also keen to hear from anyone with relevant dashcam footage from the area around the time of the reported collision.

You can submit footage direct to the investigative team via this link: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/appeal-for-footage-after-reported-collision-in-rutland-road-sheffield

If you wish to submit any other information, you can do so online, or by calling the force on 101, quoting incident number 768 of September 16.