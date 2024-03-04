News you can trust since 1887
Burngreave stabbing: Sheffield teenager taken to hospital with ‘serious’ injuries

No arrests have yet been made.
Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 4th Mar 2024, 12:43 GMT
South Yorkshire Police is investigating a stabbing in Sheffield, in which a teenage boy has suffered serious injuries. 

The force were called to reports of a stabbing at a property on Shirecliffe Road, in the Burngreave area of the city at 6.18am this morning, Monday March 4.

The boy, aged 17, was taken to hospital by the ambulance service with “serious, but not life-threatening or life-altering injuries", a force spokesperson said.

Officers have closed off Shirecliffe Road between Longley Avenue West and Musgrave Road after a teenager suffered 'serious' injuries in a stabbing.Officers have closed off Shirecliffe Road between Longley Avenue West and Musgrave Road after a teenager suffered 'serious' injuries in a stabbing.
Part of Shirecliffe Road is currently cordoned off between Longley Avenue West and Musgrave Road while officers complete their work.

The road remains closed off as of 12.30pm.

A spokesperson added: “No arrests have currently been made in connection and enquiries remain ongoing.”

