Officers in Burngreave said they have been busy responding to reports of drug-related anti-social behaviour around the Ellesmere Green area during the last week.

Sergeant Ben Hall, of the Burngreave Neighbourhood Policing Team, said one man had been arrested and charged to court for breaching a community behaviour order under which he was prohibited from being drunk in a public place.

Ellesmere Green in Burngreave, Sheffield. Police said three knives or blades had been found in one day as officers crack down on drug-related anti-social behaviour in the area. Picture by Scott Merrylees

He added that officers had stopped and searched a number of people in the area and recovered three knives or knife blades in a single day as well as arresting a woman for failing to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court.

Sgt Hall invited people to get in touch with him to share any information or concerns by emailing [email protected]