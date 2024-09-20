Burngreave: Police arrest two men after discovery of huge cannabis farm in Sheffield industrial unit
Two men have been remanded in prison following the discovery of a cannabis grow.
Yesterday, Thursday, September 19, officers at South Yorkshire Police arrested two men in their 20s following the discovery of a large cannabis farm at an industrial unit in the Burngreave area of Sheffield.
Photos released by the force show dozens of cannabis plants.
The men were charged and remanded in custody before appearing at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today, Friday.
The case has been transferred to Sheffield Crown Court. Both the men have been remanded in prison.