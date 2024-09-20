Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A high-visibility patrol by South Yorkshire Police has resulted in the arrest of a 23-year-old man.

This year, officers recovered over £200 worth of class B drugs from a flower bed in the Burngreave area of Sheffield as officers conduct high-visibility patrols and searches.

This resulted in a 23-year-old man being arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply, and a further search of the man's house resulted in more drug paraphernalia being uncovered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This activity has been funded as part of South Yorkshire Police’s ‘hotspot response policing hub’, a Home Office initiative which focuses on problem solving actions in key hotspot areas across the force which see higher levels of most serious violent crime.

Further proactive work conducted saw a stash of drugs were located in the Firth Park area of Sheffield on Wednesday, 18 September.

Inspector Joel Turner, who leads on the hotspot response hub, said: "Our hotspot response hub places officers in key locations across the force, focusing on reducing most serious violence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We know drugs are linked to organised crime and in a result, most serious violence, and can cause real concern in our local communities.

"If you see our officers around conducting their work, please don't be alarmed. They are there to keep our communities safe. Please do stop and speak to them if you have any concerns."