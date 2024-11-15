Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two dogs attacked a child in a Sheffield playground, knocking her to the ground and biting her, a court heard.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kerry Dawson, aged 42, of Andover Street, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to two counts of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control and causing injury.

The case was heard at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Friday, November 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nottingham Street Recreation Ground, in Burngreave, Sheffield, where the dog attack took place. Photo: Google | Google

The mum-of-four had taken her two Staffordshire bull terriers, Coco and Damos, to Nottingham Street Recreation Ground in Burngreave on September 4.

This is an area where she regularly took her dogs on walks, the court heard.

The dogs were off-lead and Dawson did not see a child enter the park with her mother.

The child screamed when she saw the dogs, which led Coco to run over to her and Damos to follow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coco then bit the child and Damos scratched her as it pushed her over, the court was told.

Dawson intervened and put her hand in Coco’s mouth to stop the dog attacking the child.

The child sustained superficial injuries but was taken to hospital and given antibiotics.

Dawson apologised and left the playground, and when she returned home she phoned the police, the court heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The dogs are currently with the police and there is no destruction order.

Dawson’s representative said: “The dogs are six and two years old and were raised by Dawson from puppies. She is a responsible owner but had a lack of foresight on this one occasion.”

The court heard the young girl lives in the area and is now afraid to return to the playground.

PJ Mr Kevin Hill said: “Kerry Dawson is a fit and proper person to own dog and has shown remorse by intervening. This was an isolated incident for both dogs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have considered mitigating factors that this was an isolated incident and the owner had no previous convictions.”

PJ Mr Kevin Hill ordered Dawson to pay £253 to the courts and £200 compensation to child which will be paid in instalments of £20 per month.

The dogs will be subjected to a contingent destruction order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are required to be on a lead and wear a muzzle at all times in public places and

Dawson is not allowed to walk them in Nottingham Street Recreation Ground.

The dogs may be seized and destroyed if this order is broken.