It is nearly 15 years to the day that a teenage boy was gunned down broad daylight in Sheffield in a ‘wild west’ style shooting.

Just over a year later, those responsible for his death showed a shocking lack of remorse when they rapped in court as they were led away to begin their prison sentences after being gound guilty of murder.

We take a look back at the case, which stunned Sheffield.

Tarek Chaiboub, aged 17, was shot dead in Burgreave, Sheffield, 15 years ago

He was targeted as part of a feud between different factions of the S3 gang which operated in Burngreave and neighbouring Pitsmoor at that time.

Tarek, known on the streets as ‘GT’ or ‘Global Threat’ was carrying a gun himself on the day he was tracked down and shot dead in what was described as a “cold-blooded” killing.

The judge who sentenced those involved said: “Britain is not broken, although certain communities are being plagued by the lawless activities of the likes of you and gangs such as S3.”

The group chanted a rap, shouted and laughed as they were led away from the dock to begin prison sentences totalling 110 years.

During their trials, it emerged that Tarek was shot after a feud developed among rival S3 factions. The teen was said to have had a foot in both camps and had been seen as a ‘traitor’ after being blamed for passing on information which resulted in a knife attack.

Nigel Junior Ramsey, his brother Denzil Ramsey, their next door neighbour Levan Menzies and pal Michael Chattoo were all involved in the plot to kill Tarek and although only one fired the fatal shot they were all convicted.

They blamed Tarek, of Castledine Gardens, Wincobank, for passing on information that led to the near-fatal stabbing of another S3 gang member.

Nigel Ramsey – known on the streets as ‘The General’ – and said to have been in charge of the younger members, organised the killing while behind bars using a mobile phone which had been smuggled into his cell.

Ramsey, now 37 and formerly of Andover Street, Burngreave, was jailed for a minimum of 35 years.

His ‘lieutenant’ Chattoo, now 35, formerly of Daniel Hill Street, Upperthorpe, was jailed for a minimum of 30 years; Ramsey’s brother Denzil, now 36, got 25 years and ‘foot soldier’ Menzies, now 31, received at least 20 years.

Sentencing the killers, Mr Justice Griffith Williams said: “I make it clear that to protect them the full rigour of the law must be brought to bear and rogues like you must be brought to book.”

Five days earlier Tarek had been stabbed in his legs, stomach, back, hands and leg in an ambush outside his home.

Chattoo and Nigel Ramsey were convicted of attempted murder today in relation to the stabbing, along with another man Javan Galloway, now 34.