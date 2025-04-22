Burglary suspect arrested in Sheffield in operation involving traffic cops, firearms officers and dog handlers
Yesterday (April 21) just before 10.30pm, roads policing officers on patrol spotted a Ford Mondeo on Scraith Wood Drive in Shirecliffe, which they believed to have been stolen and on cloned plates.
They followed the car, and as a precuation contacted dog handlers and firearms officers to take position in case they driver attempted to evade arrest.
South Yorkshire Police said, just as expected, the driver attempted to run, and General-Purpose Dog Kyro jumped into action, quickly tracking down a 45-year-old man in an outbuilding.
He was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, burglary, driving while unfit through drugs and driving without a licence.
Roads Policing Inspector Matt Collings said: “This job highlights how officers and teams work together to intercept those using our roads to commit criminality.
“We continue to highlight how those involved in criminality are more likely to take risks on our roads, and while officers managed to keep this car from excessive speeds and failing to stop, the driver still failed a roadside drugs wipe, had no licence and was driving a reported to be stolen car.
“This behaviour is what risks innocent people’s lives and will not be tolerated on our roads.
“We will continue to educate, deter and enforce to create safer roads.”
