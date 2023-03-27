Sheffield is one of the worst-hit towns and cities in the United Kingdom for burglaries, new analysis shows.

Using figures from data analysis site, Crime Rate, online specialist insurance brokers at InsureMy analysed burglaries per 1,000 people from January 2022 to March 2023 in England, Wales and Northern Ireland to establish which places are the most and least burgled.

Sheffield was ranked as the seventh worst-hit place in the United Kingdom for burglaries in 2022, with 7.78 reports per 1,000 people. Nationally, the overall crime rate for burglary in 2022 was 4.2 reports per 1,000 people, compared to 3.9 reports per 1,000 people in 2021.

Commenting on the findings, a spokesperson for InsureMy said: “Homeowners in the top ten cities for burglary may be concerned about the statistics, as they fear being vulnerable to burglaries in these hotspots.”

They added: “As security experts, we believe that many burglary attempts can be thwarted if preventative measures are implemented. Therefore, it is essential to take necessary steps such as improving security systems, installing CCTV cameras, and insuring properties to prevent burglaries and minimize losses in case of an unfortunate event.

“Thanks to technological advancements, affordable and easy-to-install smart home devices, such as doorbells and automated lights, are also now available. These devices can alert you of any visitors at your doorstep without requiring you to physically approach the door, adding an extra layer of protection for your home.”

The data analysis showed that Middlesborough topped the list of the worst-hit places in the UK for burglaries, with a rate of 11.45 reports per 1,000 people, followed by a rate of 10.85 in Westminster, London; 8.86 in Leeds; 8.35 in Birmingham; 8.26 in Hull and 7.85 in Southwark, London.

Sheffield is next on the list in seventh place, with a rate of 7.78 reports per 1,000 people, followed by a rate of 7.63 in Hackney, London; 7.31 in Wolverhampton and 7.30 in Camden, London.

The police forces in England, Wales and Northern Ireland recorded 250,690 crime reports related to burglary in 2022, marking a 7 per cent increase from the previous year's figure of 235,280 burglary reports.