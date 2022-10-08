News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Burglars have targeted these 7 Sheffield streets the most according to latest police data

Statistics have revealed which areas of Sheffield have been worst affected by burglars according to the latest figures.

By Alastair Ulke
Saturday, 8th October 2022, 2:48 pm - 1 min read

Sheffield saw at least 307 break ins across its four policing districts in August 2022.

While many of these are spread out evenly across the region, some of the city’s busiest roads and the streets branching off them were hit multiple times.

Below are is a gallery of Sheffield’s streets that were most heavily targeted by burglars in August 2022 according to Police.uk.

These are the areas of Sheffield worst affected by burglars.

Most Popular

There were 14 incidents of burglary reported on or near Ecclesall Road in August 2022.
There were 8 incidents of burglary reported near Arundel Gate in August 2022.
There were 10 incidents of burglary on or near High Street in August 2022.
There were 14 incidents of burglary on or near Infirmary Road in Sheffield in August 2022.

Advertisement

Hide Ad
There were 6 incidents of burglary on or near Firth Park Road in August 2022.
There were 11 incidents of burglary on or near City Road in August 2022.
There were seven incidents of burglary on or near Mansfield Road in August 2022.