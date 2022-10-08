Burglars have targeted these 7 Sheffield streets the most according to latest police data
Statistics have revealed which areas of Sheffield have been worst affected by burglars according to the latest figures.
Sheffield saw at least 307 break ins across its four policing districts in August 2022.
While many of these are spread out evenly across the region, some of the city’s busiest roads and the streets branching off them were hit multiple times.
Below are is a gallery of Sheffield’s streets that were most heavily targeted by burglars in August 2022 according to Police.uk.