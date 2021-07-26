Burglar caught on camera breaking into elderly Sheffield man's home as he slept

The crook raided a home on Wood Lane, Stannington, at atound 11.45pm on June 18 and escaped with a quantity of cash after searching through personal belongings in the property.

South Yorkshire Police said the victim and his family have been left ‘distressed’ after the break-in.

Investigating Officer Hannah Goodwin, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “The victim in this case is an elderly man, who suffers from Parkinson’s disease.

Do you know this man?

“He and his family have naturally been left distressed by the incident, in which an unknown offender has searched through personal belongings whilst his victim was asleep.

“Burglary can have a significant impact, more so when the victim is vulnerable. If you can help my enquiry, please get in touch.”