Martin Hoyland, aged 43, of Grosvenor Road, near Eastwood, Rotherham, was arrested after being spotted coming away from a home on Tennyson Road, Herringthorpe, Rotherham, by a neighbour.

Rebecca Jones, prosecuting, told Sheffield Crown Court on September 20 that the complainant and his wife and their daughter had been at home when Hoyland sneaked into their home and stole house keys and an empty purse.

A neighbour who is also a friend of the complainant spotted the defendant in a hoody walking down their path, according to Ms Jones, and coming out of the property and Hoyland was later found by the complainant and his neighbour.

Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, has heard how a sneak-in burglar has been jailed after he struck at a house while the family was at home.

Ms Jones said: “He said sorry and appeared to be under the influence of something and said give me a slap and let me go and don’t call the police, but they called the police.”

Hoyland told police he had made a mistake because he had gone to the house because he had been told there was a stolen bike at the property.

The complainant said his family has been greatly affected because his wife’s anxiety has got worse and his daughter has been struggling to sleep.

Hoyland, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to the burglary which happened in July.

Dermot Hughes, defending, said Hoyland needs help to address his drink and drug problems.

He described Hoyland as a “curious offender” because for decades he has troubled shop owners but more recently he’s found himself committing burglaries despite finding the offence abhorrent because he knows the upset it causes.

Recorder David Gordon said the offence has had an awful effect on the family who have been left feeling unsafe in their own home when they should feel safe and secure.

He added: “This is serious offending where people go into other people’s houses and burgle them, and it does not matter what the situation is or what the final detail is, they are almost inevitably going to go to prison.”