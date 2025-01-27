Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A burglar fled in his car along the wrong side of the Sheffield Parkway after being spotted by police and chased.

The armed officers originally spotted the car driving the wrong way around Park Square roundabout at around 4.20am on Sunday, January 19, said South Yorkshire Police.

Officers drove after him when he refused to stop, and pursued him.

Enogunmwmgie tried to escape the wrong way along the Parkway, said police. Photo: Google | Google

Eventually, traffic cops, who police said were monitoring the risk throughout, decided to physically stop him with their car - and made ‘contact’ with the vehicle to bring it to a stop.

The driver, Ephrain Enogunmwmgie, 22, of no fixed address, then tried to flee on foot, before being stopped by a police dog, PD Arlo.

Enogunmwmgie was arrested, and has since pleaded guilty to burglary, dangerous driving, theft of a motor vehicle, driving without insurance and possession of a Class B drug - cannabis - at a hearing before Sheffield magistrates.

Police said shortly after his arrest, they received a 999 call reporting a burglary in Darnall, where a man had got into a house, taking car keys, and driving off with the car parked outside.

Police said Enogunmwmgie was in the car that was reported stolen

The case was adjourned, and Enogunmwmgie will appear before Sheffield Crown Court on February 20, 2025 for sentencing.