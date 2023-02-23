A bungling robber who used his own bank account for a cash transfer using his victim’s phone has been jailed.

Mubarik Dualeh, aged 25, struck on The Moor on January 6, 2022, as his victim was making his way home after a night out.

His victim had spent the evening at Dempseys bar and nightclub with a friend and had also visited nearby Queer Junction beforehand.

During a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court, prosecuting barrister Neil Coxon said the victim had become separated from his friend who had entrusted him with her phone while she went to the toilet; and after unsuccessfully attempting to find her again, gave up and began to make his way home at about 2.30am.

Mubarik Dualeh was jailed for 27 months during a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, after pleading guilty to robbery at an earlier hearing

Mr Coxon said the victim was walking along The Moor when he heard someone ask if he wanted to ‘buy some weed’, and then saw two males walking behind him, one of whom was Dualeh.

The victim said he was not interested in buying any drugs but had his mobile phone in his hand.

Dualeh spotted it and barked the order: “Transfer me some money now.”

Fearing that he was about to be attacked, the victim indicated he would comply with the request.

Mr Coxon continued: “The defendant grabbed his (the victim’s )phone and held it up to his face in order to carry out facial recognition...the defendant opened his banking app and transferred £400.”

A third male had joined the group by this point, and when the victim attempted to ‘reach out’ for his phone he felt a ‘blow to his face,’ Mr Coxon told the court, adding that one of the group subsequently stole his friend’s phone, but he managed to retrieve his own during the course of the tussle.

Summarising the attack that followed, Judge Rachael Harrison told Dualeh: “There were blows to your victim, followed by kicks. He suffered a swollen eye.”

The complainant subsequently returned to the nearby Queer Junction bar, and called the police.

The £400 taken from the complainant’s bank account during the incident was subsequently transferred to Dualeh’s account and he made two withdrawals totalling £400 at 3.21am and 3.22am that morning.

The phone belonging to the complainant’s phone, which was stolen during the robbery, was valued at £779.

In a victim impact statement read to the court, the complainant detailed the continuing impact of the robbery.

“I feel scared and worried that each time I go out I will see the people who did this, not knowing who they are,” he said.

“I’m having flashbacks and PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder). I needed that money for my studies. I’m trying to get on with my life, but it’s hard.”

Dualeh, of Malvern Road, Darnall, was linked to the robbery through his bank account. After answering ‘no comment’ in police interview, he subsequently admitted his wrongdoing when he pleaded guilty to one charge of robbery at an earlier hearing.

In mitigation, Katy Rafter said Dualeh had a clean criminal record prior to this offence, adding that he felt ‘genuine remorse’ and had ‘accepted full responsibility’ for the offence.

However, Judge Harrison said she was ‘very concerned’ that Dualeh had maintained ‘there was no-one else involved’ during interviews with the probation service when that ‘clearly was not the case’.

Ms Rafter said Dualeh is someone who ‘does his best’ to care for his grandfather, mother and siblings, adding: “There is clearly another side to this man.”