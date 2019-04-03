Brothers jailed for life for ‘vicious’ murder of ‘free-spirited and kind’ Sheffield father-to-be

Two brothers have been jailed for life over the ‘vicious’ murder of a ‘free-spirited and kind’ Sheffield father-to-be.

Courtney Jones, aged 26, of Deerlands Avenue, Parson Cross, suffered stab wounds to his chest and abdomen after being attacked at a home in Totton, Hampshire, in August last year.

Sidney, left, and Charlie Cooper.

READ MORE: Man due in court again over McDonald’s machete attack in Sheffield

Brothers Sidney Cooper, aged 26, of no fixed abode, and Charlie Cooper, aged 19, of Ashby Road, Totton, have been jailed for life over the murder.

Sidney will serve a minimum of 18 years and Charlie at least 15 years. They were convicted by a jury following a three-week trial at Winchester Crown Court in March.

After both were sentenced, Detective Superintendent Tim Rowlandson said: “This was a vicious attack in which the victim was repeatedly punched, kicked and stabbed.

Murder victim Courtney Jones.

READ MORE: These are the Sheffield and South Yorkshire criminals that were jailed in March

“Our thoughts today are with Courtney’s family, his partner and his child, who will live with the effects of this incident for the rest of their lives. These sentences cannot bring Courtney back, but I hope they allow them a degree of closure on this tragic incident.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the members of public and paramedics who tried desperately to save Courtney’s life and the many officers who have worked diligently to investigate what happened and bring the offenders to justice.”

In a statement issued shortly after his death, Mr Jones’ family said: “Courtney was the most loving and loyal person you could meet.

“He was free spirited and kind and was very much looking forward to becoming a dad.

READ MORE: Ex-Sheffield Wednesday chairman gives record donation for surgical robot

“He was also a fantastic step dad and partner to his girlfriend. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him.

“This tragic loss has affected his family deeply. A bright shining light of goodness has sadly left this world.”